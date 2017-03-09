32°
News

Search for Fraser Coast's new CEO officially underway

Matthew McInerney
9th Mar 2017 7:20 PM

HAVE you ever wanted to drive "cultural transformation" and manage "diverse programs" in a "great lifestyle location"?

If your answer is yes, consider the new job advertisement that popped up on Seek yesterday.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is officially on the search for a "strong" chief executive, to replace ousted CEO Lisa Desmond.

Ms Desmond was on leave when councillors voted 7-4 to terminate the contract of the embattled chief executive under clause 21.3.3 during the confidential meeting.

She was first appointed to CEO in 2011 after 20 years of working in council departments.

Former Townsville CEO Ray Burton has since been appointed to the role in an interim capacity, and will start Monday.

While Mr Burton serves council for the foreseeable future, council has cast its net far and wide to find a "transformational leader" to create a positive culture within council.

The ad suggests the person will have significant experience leading "large and complex organisations that deliver critical infrastructure and community services within either a public or private sector environment".

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in "lifting organisational capability and creating positive cultures based on trust, achievement and servicing the community".

Brisbane-based recruitment company u&u is the advertiser.

In the "executive search" section of the company's website, it says u&u is "all about offering clients candidates who deliver excellent performance - satisfying your customers and shareholders".

u&u partner and executive Tim Turner is listed as the contact point for the ad.

His profile states he has "recruited hundreds of positions for a range of ASX listed and SME businesses in the Queensland market".

Applications for the role close in just weeks on Friday, March 24.

Topics:  ceo fccouncil fcjobs fraser coast regional council

