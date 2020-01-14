Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Environment

Search for man missing overboard off Qld coast

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Jan 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AIR and sea search is under way for a man missing off the coast of Yepoon since early this morning.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Queensland Police and Coast Guards are searching for the man who was believed to be knocked from a boat 15km out to sea from Rosslyn Bay.

Another man was also knocked into the water but managed to swim to safety.

The vessel is believed to have later run aground.

In a statement, AMSA said that the Cairns challenger Jet and RACQ rescue helicopter had been deployed for the search, with "further assets to be tasked shortly."

"Queensland Police have coordination of the search with AMSA assisting with its aerial assets," a spokesperson wrote.

More Stories

Show More
air search man hunt man overboard overboard

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DOCTORS: Meet the fresh faces at Hervey Bay Hospital

        premium_icon NEW DOCTORS: Meet the fresh faces at Hervey Bay Hospital

        News “Having 36 first year doctors join the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service team is greatly encouraging as it builds our workforce."

        ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        premium_icon ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        News MP defends climate policies, says jobs must come first

        Doctor adds voice to calls for Butchulla monument

        premium_icon Doctor adds voice to calls for Butchulla monument

        News ‘They didn’t view Aboriginal people as human’

        19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        premium_icon 19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        News ‘No viable offers’ to sell Curious Planet, 19 stores close