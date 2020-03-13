Menu
Shae Francis. Picture: Contributed.
Search for missing Bay woman’s body continues

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Mar 2020 3:00 AM
INVESTIGATIONS into the disappearance of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis are continuing at the Maryborough dump.

Police started digging through the debris at the Ariadne St facility on Monday.

Wide Bay District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said at the time, excavations at the tip would take at least a week.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Chronicle yesterday afternoon that officers remained at the scene sifting through the identified search zone.

Excavators and cadaver dogs were brought in to help detectives find any possible human remains or other items of interest, like clothing, that could solve the mystery surrounding Ms Francis’s disappearance.

Fresh information that came to light recently suggested her body was allegedly dumped in an industrial bin along a footpath in Torquay in October 2018.

She was only reported missing in March last year.

Council records showed the bin was emptied at the tip.

Det Insp Pettiford said they were able to pinpoint where the load was discarded and an area similar to the size of an Olympic swimming pool was being excavated.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old man arrested after Ms Francis was reported missing is due back in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next week.

Jason Cooper did not physically appear in court yesterday.

The matter was adjourned after just a few minutes.

He is facing charges of manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing.

Mr Cooper and Ms Francis had been living together at The Hub when she went missing.

