Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Federal Court Judge Guy Andrew, missing on Mt Coot-tha
Federal Court Judge Guy Andrew, missing on Mt Coot-tha
News

Search for missing Federal Court judge

by Elise Williams
5th Oct 2020 3:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services are searching for a missing high profile judge in the Mt Coot-tha area, after his car was spotted abandoned on the side of a Brisbane road.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew, who was recently relocated from Townsville to Brisbane, has been missing since he left his home in Brisbane's north early yesterday and headed in the direction of Mt Coot-tha, where it's understood he regularly takes morning walks.

Judge Andrew's vehicle was located around 2pm yesterday at Dillon Rd, The Gap.

He has not been seen since.

Judge Andrew presided over family court proceedings in the Brisbane Federal Circuit Court on Friday where he dealt with six separate matters.

He is described as caucasian, 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities and his family hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Search for missing Federal Court judge

editors picks guy andrew missing persons mt cootha

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight for four-lane Tiaro bypass far from over

        Premium Content Fight for four-lane Tiaro bypass far from over

        News The Federal Government hasn’t ruled out extra funding

        The real-life stories behind Dunga 2020

        Premium Content The real-life stories behind Dunga 2020

        News “I believe we are a great indicator of the spirit of the Fraser Coast.”

        Tourism leader responds to pitch to get tourists here longer

        Premium Content Tourism leader responds to pitch to get tourists here longer

        News A YEAR after being named the first Whale Heritage Site in the world, Hervey Bay...