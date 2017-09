This photo was found inside a diary at Office Works in Hervey Bay.

WHEN Karen Aston was browsing through diaries in Hervey Bay's Office Works the last thing she expected to stumble upon was an old photo of a married couple.

The photo was slotted between the pages of a hot pink A5 diary at the Hervey Bay store and was discovered late last week.

If anyone has any information about this mystery couple contact the Fraser Coast Chronicle on 4120 1085 or email inge.hansen@frasercoastchroncile.com.au.