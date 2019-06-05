Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
News

Desperate search for missing Qld toddler

5th Jun 2019 11:41 AM

A SEARCH is underway for a two-year-old boy who went missing on an isolated cattle station in rural Queensland yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen at about 5pm near the station's homestead on a property in Maramie, around 100km east of Kowanyama.

When the boy's family realised he was missing they and the cattle station employees launched a search of the immediate area.

Police were notified on Tuesday evening after the boy couldn't be found.

Kowanyama police attended the property last night and participated in further searches for the boy.

He was unable to be located before dark.

Additional police, SES and helicopter support are expected to attend the property today to help with the search.

According to Yahoo News, pictures of the child have not been released, as he is believed to be on a private property.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing toddler queensland two year old

Top Stories

    Memorial to be held for mum, children, killed in crash

    premium_icon Memorial to be held for mum, children, killed in crash

    News On Friday night, the community will gather to remember Charmaine and her children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok at a memorial service.

    Secret sex game with nephew exposed in M'boro court

    premium_icon Secret sex game with nephew exposed in M'boro court

    Crime An innocent drawing has exposed a "secret game” of sexual abuse

    Mum's 'careless attitude' slammed in court

    premium_icon Mum's 'careless attitude' slammed in court

    Crime The 30-year-old failed to do a single hour of unpaid work

    Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

    premium_icon Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

    Crime A knife and pistol were found near the man's bike after his arrest