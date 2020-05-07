Menu
Another bus driver has been the victim of a spitting during the coronavirus pandemic after a woman was told she couldn’t ride the bus with her dog.
Crime

Search for woman after bus driver spat on

by Jessica McSweeney
7th May 2020 6:51 PM
Police are searching for a woman they believe can help with their investigation after a bus driver was spat on in Haymarket yesterday.

Just after 5pm a woman boarded a bus on Eddy Ave next to Central Station with a dog in hand.

The bus driver, a 44-year-old man, told the woman that dogs weren't allowed on the bus, and she had to leave or he would call police.

Anyone who can identify this woman are urged to come forward. Picture: NSW Police
The woman refused to leave at first, sitting in the back seat before moving to the front of the bus and spitting on the bus driver.

The woman left the bus before police arrived.

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they think can help with their inquiries, who is described as being in her 50s and of indigenous/Torres Strait Islander appearance.

This woman could help police with their inquiries. Picture: NSW Police
Earlier today a woman was charged after spitting at a couple at Darling Harbour.

Just after 7am a 60-year-old woman and her husband were exercising in Tumbalong Park when they were confronted by a 43-year-old woman who threw a glass cup at the older woman.

She then started yelling racial obscenities at the woman before allegedly spitting on her.

Police who were patrolling nearby arrested the woman, and she was charged with intimidation, common assault, and offensive behaviour.

Yesterday's incident at Haymarket isn't the first spitting against a bus driver during the pandemic.

Police have been patrolling the city and surrounds for breaches of the public health order. Picture: Britta Campion
Last month a 13-year-old girl allegedly spat on a female bus driver in her 50s in Cremorne Junction.

The teenager was with two friends who boarded the bus together on Military Road.

The bus driver approached the girls, and spoke to them before returning to the driver seat.

Police allege that the teenagers followed the woman, and the 13-year-old spat on her before leaving the bus.

She was arrested in her East Killara home and charged with common assault.

 

 

