Search for Fraser Island treasure at Bay attraction

IF YOU'RE into pirates and puzzles, then gather your mateys and head to the latest swashbuckling addition at a popular Hervey Bay attraction.



Breakout the Room, which features interactive themed rooms where participants solve quirky tasks, has opened its third mystery room.



The new room is called Captain Jack's Pirate Escape, where gamers work to rescue hidden treasure on Fraser Island, inspired by a popular pirate franchise.



Creator Adrian Townsend said this was his fanciest room yet, with the set design taking weeks to complete.



"The pirate room has been open for three weeks so far, including through the Easter holidays," Mr Townsend said. "Everyone from the ages of eight to 80 has been taking part.



"About 60 per cent have been making it out within the hour mark."



To complete the unique experience, the use of multiple senses is required with different tasks fitting different sets of skills.



"I found the teams that do best are those that are made up of mixed ages, such as families," he said.



"For example, kids seem to be better at finding items while adults are better at other things."



Breakout the Room is located at 564 Esplanade, Urangan.



To make a booking call Mr Townsend on 0435 961 243.

