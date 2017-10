MISSING: Peter Nagy posted this photo with a description of where he believes his girlfriend's lost engagement ring is located on Fraser Island.

MISSING: Peter Nagy posted this photo with a description of where he believes his girlfriend's lost engagement ring is located on Fraser Island. Contributed

A NEWLY engaged couple are searching for their engagement ring lost on Fraser Island.

Peter Nagy and his girlfriend, Jasmin visited the island from October 9-10.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Mr Nagy's post to Facebook said they were at Lake McKenzie when Jasmin lost her engagement ring which is just two days old.

A picture of the ring as well as a description of its possible location was provided.