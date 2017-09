Maryborough police are searching for the owner of this stolen jewellery.

AFTER discovering a large quantity of stolen jewellery last week, Maryborough police are now searching for the rightful owner.

Officers found the jewellery when they pulled over a car in Maryborough last week.

If you recognise the items or believe you are the owner contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1701476654.