UPDATE: Helicopters deployed in search for missing man

Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat. Queensland Police

UPDATE 12:50pm: WATER Police have released the name of a man who went missing in Fraser Coast waters on February 14.

Keith Jones, 65, left the Hervey Bay Marina on his sailing boat last Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Two helicopters, three VMR boats and police vessels have been deployed to find Mr Jones.

Constable Mark Habib said police hold concerns for Mr Jones because of a medical condition.

"It's out of the ordinary for him to travel and not let anyone know where he's going," Cst Habib said.

Crews are searching all creeks and inlets around the Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove area, while RACQ Lifeflight helicopters are searching an area between Tweed Heads and north of Bundaberg.

"Mr Jones a very experienced mariner, but there are still concerns for his wellbeing," Cst Habib said.

"When it comes to someone's life, I don't think you can put a value on how long you search for.

"We will search for as long as we can and until we exhausted what we can search for."

Mr Jones' boat is a 34 foot MANITOU Ketch called 'Wayfarer' with boat registration SQ783Q

Anyone who has seen the man or his boat are being urged to contact the police.

UPDATE: A two man crew aboard Tin Can Bay Coast Guard vessel Rescue One have joined the search for a man who has been missing since February 14.

A Tin Can Bay Coast Guard spokesman confirmed a search of the Cooloola Coast is underway for the man who went sailing from Hervey Bay.

The crew is currently searching all creeks and inlets around the Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove area, including Crab Creek, Carlo Creek and Kauri Creek.

They will make their way north as the search continues.

UPDATE: Marine Rescue Hervey Bay will conduct a second search for a man missing off Hervey Bay after heading south to look for the man on Monday night.

Hervey Bay VMR Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said they were tasked by police just before dark on Monday night.

The crew searched waters towards Tin Can Bay.

A crew will search nearby creeks about 8.30am on Tuesday.

EARLIER:

