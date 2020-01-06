Search on for brazen pizza shop thieves

PIZZA CHAIN THEFT: Pialba Domino’s store manager Dylan Lindley on an E-Bike similar to the one stolen. Photo: Cody Fox

IT HAS been a frustrating start to the New Year for one fast food outlet in Hervey Bay.

An electric bicycle was stolen from the Domino’s Pizza store along Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba late on Sunday night.

Staff first noticed the bike was missing when packing up and taking down signage about 1am on Monday morning.

Domino’s regional manager, Sharnay Conlon said the bike had been locked up.

“Two of our bikes were chained up in front of the store. Someone deliberately broke the chain to get at it,” Ms Conlon said.

The theft is unlikely to have a direct impact on business, but it could affect the younger employees who use them to deliver pizzas, she said.

“We had only recently hired two people to ride the bikes, but we will have to juggle how they use the remaining one for now,” Ms Conlon said.

This is not the first time the store has fallen victim to crime.

Ms Conlon said two similar electric bikes were stolen last year, but they had not been locked up.

“Those bikes were found dismantled at the bottom of a lake. They must have been taken for parts,” she said.

The pizza outlet is urging anyone with information about the crime to contact police or the Pialba store.

She said the bike is branded with Domino’s Pizza logos.