Police are looking for the owner of the ring.

Police are looking for the owner of the ring.

POLICE are seeking assistance to reunite a gold ring with its owner.

The dress ring with ruby and diamonds, was found on the bike path in Urraween and handed into Hervey Bay police on November 18.

Anyone who can help return the ring to its owner is asked to contact police and quote the reference number QP2002387616.

Call Policelink on 131 444.