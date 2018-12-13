Search for orchid thieves after hundreds of plants vanish

Green thumbs, listen up! Speak to an orchid expert at the Gawler Districts Orchid Show this weekend.

A MYSTERIOUS disappearance of hundreds of orchids from homes on the Fraser Coast has prompted a police investigation.

First, about 200 of the plants were taken from a home in Torbanlea sometime between November 28-29.

The plot thickened less than two weeks after that when about 40 orchids were pinched from a house in Queen St, Maryborough while its elderly residents were home.

With orchids costing $10-25 per plant, that's thousands of dollars worth of plants gone in a flash.

The crimes have puzzled Maryborough Police Senior Constable Jamie Griffiths who told the Chronicle he had trouble imagining why anyone would want to steal orchids. "It's very out of the ordinary, it's certainly something I've not dealt with," Snr Const Griffiths said.

"We are treating it as if it was their car or other valuables stolen."

At the break-in in Torbanlea, it the offenders gained entry into a greenhouse by cutting a hole in the shade wall.

The orchids in the Maryborough incident were all planted in small terracotta pots and situated outside a house.

Snr Const Griffiths said there was no evidence suggesting the two break-and-enters were linked.

Aside from the monetary loss, there was the sentimental value of the plants.

"The owners invested time in growing them," he said.

"It does appear there's a market for them in flea markets and car boot sales."

Police are currently speaking with witnesses and examining CCTV footage in hopes of uncovering the orchid thief. If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.