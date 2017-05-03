Search ends after missing Maryborough man found

MISSING: The family of missing Maryborough man Andrew remain hopeful he will be found safe.

6am, May 3: A 24-year-old man missing from Maryborough was located deceased on Tuesday evening.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

EARLIER: THE parents of a young man who has been missing from Maryborough for almost a week remain hopeful their son is alive and well, as the search continues to find him.

State Emergency Service volunteers are working with police to help find Andrew, but search and rescue officers are calling on the public for any information they might have.

The 24-year-old was last seen on April 27 at an address on Garden St in Maryborough, and he has not been seen or made contact with anyone since.

On Monday, about 30 SES crews searched parts of Maryborough including Fay Smith Wetlands near Neptune St.

Search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Paul Bacon said any information from the community that could help the search would be greatly appreciated.

Sgt Bacon said it was important Andrew was found as soon as possible, but there was still hope he was alive and well.

"From police [perspective] obviously we do hold fear for his safety," Sgt Bacon said.

"The family just wants to make sure there's still hope out there and we're still hoping for the best."

Police officers are expected to continue looking for Andrew on foot, push bike and quad bike throughout the week, and another SES search is expected to take place this weekend.

SES incident controller Annette Seymour said crews were called to help find missing people "at least once every six months" on the Fraser Coast.

"We always prepare for the worst, what we might come across, but hope for the best," Ms Seymour said.

The man is Caucasian, around 173cm tall with brown hair and a slim build.

Andrew's disappearance was reportedly out of character.

Anyone with information about Andrew's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.