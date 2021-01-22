Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
News

Search resumes for missing snorkeller

by Emily Cosenza
22nd Jan 2021 9:49 AM

A desperate search for a regional Victorian man is underway after he went missing while snorkelling off shore in South Australia's southeast.

The search for the 32-year-old began just before 5pm on Thursday after police were alerted to the victim's disappearance in water off Surfers Way near Port MacDonnell.

Local fishers, Fisheries SA, SES crews and local volunteers helped police look for the man.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority Challenger aircraft from Victoria also searched the area into the evening.

Police divers tried to locate the missing man overnight and will assist in the search that resumed on Friday morning.

Originally published as Search resumes for missing snorkeller

Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
drowning missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prime tourism site sale price slashed by $1.4m

        Premium Content Prime tourism site sale price slashed by $1.4m

        Business The popular go kart track and water slide property has been on the market for 12 months

        Man jailed after driving car at brother in Hervey Bay

        Premium Content Man jailed after driving car at brother in Hervey Bay

        News The victim was forced to jump onto the bonnet of the car to avoid being hit when...

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Fraser Coast

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Fraser Coast

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe on the Fraser Coast

        How Bay man got speeding fine cut in half

        Premium Content How Bay man got speeding fine cut in half

        News His argument in court provided ‘significant mitigation’