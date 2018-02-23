Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat.
Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat. Contributed
News

Search suspended for missing yachtie

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Feb 2018 7:17 PM

A search has been suspended for a man missing from a yacht found near Yamba earlier this week.

The yacht was found adrift near the river mouth at Iluka, 70km north-east of Grafton, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday

Police from Marine Area Command identified the yacht as the "Wayfarer", which is believed to have left Hervey Bay in Queensland on Wednesday February 14 with 65-year-old owner Keith Jones on board.

Mr Jones was reported missing to Queensland Police on Monday, and an extensive search has since been conducted of seas off both states involving helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and, locally, Marine Rescue; however, there has been no sign of the missing yachtsman.

 

 

Keith Jones aged 65, was last seen leaving the Hervey Bay Marina on his boat on February 14.
Keith Jones aged 65, was last seen leaving the Hervey Bay Marina on his boat on February 14. Contributed

A decision to suspend the search was made this afternoon (Thursday 22 February 2018).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Marine Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks hervey bay missing man yachting
Grafton Daily Examiner
'I would rob and sell drugs to support my habit'

'I would rob and sell drugs to support my habit'

News SIX months ago, David Sutherland was self-medicating with drugs to numb the pain of life. He is about to take part in the region's first Steps to Recovery Walk.

  • 23rd Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Four rescued from floodwaters on Fraser Coast

Four rescued from floodwaters on Fraser Coast

News Four people have been rescued from floodwaters in Hervey Bay.

Hinkler, Wide Bay MPs weigh in on leadership

Hinkler, Wide Bay MPs weigh in on leadership

News Hinkler, Wide Bay MPs weigh in on leadership

  • 23rd Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Smashed by more than 100mm of rain: Rivers on flood watch

Smashed by more than 100mm of rain: Rivers on flood watch

Weather Huge rainfall total have led to flood warnings being issued

  • 23rd Feb 2018 5:18 AM

Local Partners