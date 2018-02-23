Search suspended for missing yachtie

Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat.

A search has been suspended for a man missing from a yacht found near Yamba earlier this week.

The yacht was found adrift near the river mouth at Iluka, 70km north-east of Grafton, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday

Police from Marine Area Command identified the yacht as the "Wayfarer", which is believed to have left Hervey Bay in Queensland on Wednesday February 14 with 65-year-old owner Keith Jones on board.

Mr Jones was reported missing to Queensland Police on Monday, and an extensive search has since been conducted of seas off both states involving helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and, locally, Marine Rescue; however, there has been no sign of the missing yachtsman.

A decision to suspend the search was made this afternoon (Thursday 22 February 2018).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Marine Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.