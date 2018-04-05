Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

POLICE: There's a thief targeting retirees

Annie Perets
by
5th Apr 2018 12:56 PM

POLICE are hunting for a thief targetting residents in the RV Homebase in Tinana, and surroundings.

Up to $30,000 worth of jewellery is believed to have been stolen, along with a "large quantity" of money, from a series of break-and-enters which started in February.

Seven break-ins have been reported just in the RV Homebase in that period.

Maryborough Police officer-in-charge Tony Cole said police believed a male teen was responsible and were working to track him down.

"They're forcing their way in usually from open windows, fitted with fly screens," Snr Sgt Cole said.

"We've also had a series of break-ins along Gympie Rd, Tinana.

"There is an active offender, or offenders, in that area."

Snr Sgt Cole urges everyone to ensure their houses are secured, and doors locks.

"You can't leave your doors and windows open at home, even if you are home," he said.

"We are are working with our intelligence unit to try and identify who these offenders may be."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mother's plea: Kayla deserves to die with dignity

Mother's plea: Kayla deserves to die with dignity

News Just years ago, Kat Geltch completely opposed voluntary euthanasia on the belief it was murder.

Our Migaloo becomes the star at games opening ceremony

Our Migaloo becomes the star at games opening ceremony

Commonwealth Games “The show is about how we’re all connected”

Urraween Rd upgrade complete, more plans in pipeline

Urraween Rd upgrade complete, more plans in pipeline

News Keith Pitt said it was a job which needed to be done.

Music maestro heading to LA

Music maestro heading to LA

Community Lastest app rings all the bells

Local Partners