POLICE: There's a thief targeting retirees

POLICE are hunting for a thief targetting residents in the RV Homebase in Tinana, and surroundings.

Up to $30,000 worth of jewellery is believed to have been stolen, along with a "large quantity" of money, from a series of break-and-enters which started in February.

Seven break-ins have been reported just in the RV Homebase in that period.

Maryborough Police officer-in-charge Tony Cole said police believed a male teen was responsible and were working to track him down.

"They're forcing their way in usually from open windows, fitted with fly screens," Snr Sgt Cole said.

"We've also had a series of break-ins along Gympie Rd, Tinana.

"There is an active offender, or offenders, in that area."

Snr Sgt Cole urges everyone to ensure their houses are secured, and doors locks.

"You can't leave your doors and windows open at home, even if you are home," he said.

"We are are working with our intelligence unit to try and identify who these offenders may be."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.