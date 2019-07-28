Menu
Councillor Darren Everard in the spot on Seafront Oval where the plants were stolen. Contributed
Search on for thief who stole 30 plants from Seafront Oval

Carlie Walker
28th Jul 2019 10:45 AM
ABOUT 30 plants have been stolen from Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval as work continues at the Pialba site.

The plants were taken sometime overnight on Thursday or the early hours of Friday morning.

Councillor Darren Everard said workers had reported the plants missing.

"Some really sad news down here at the Seafront Oval, with council officers coming to work this morning and noticing a heap of plants had been knocked off out of our garden," Cr Everard said.

"Overnight 30 plants have been knocked off out of our garden, 30 plants were taken of all mixed species.

"Anyone out there in the community, if you see anyone hanging around any of the council parks and trying to knock plants, please report them to Queensland Police because it's theft.

"It's not good enough on the Fraser Coast, it's theft."

