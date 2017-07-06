Search for your own gem at annual show

Yvonne Kettley talks with Cyndy Hopkins of Maryborough about crystals at last year's Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club's annual gem show.

Thumbs up to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

BEFORE iPads and computer games, kids would spend more time in the backyard, playing in the dirt and digging for treasure.

And while technology is an integral and necessary part of a child's development today, Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club members are hoping to bring back some of the good old days at this weekend's annual Gem and Mineral Show.

Being held at the Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School hall, organiser Russ Wardrope said children under 12 will receive a free bag of stones on entry to the two-day event and can also get their hands dirty while fossicking for treasure in the Kids' Corner.

"Unfortunately most of the people that do a lot of fossicking are getting older so we need the younger ones to learn the skills and learn to fossick gems so they can take over from the older people," he said.

"It's another thing that's going by the wayside.

"People don't seem to go camping or digging holes in the ground any more, so this is something the club can do to give back to the kids and the community."

Mr Wardrope said the event, which has been running for more than 30 years, usually draws about a 1400-strong crowd.

Adults and children alike will be able to discover their untapped passion for natural wonders from the vast selection of quality jewellery, crystals and fossils on display, with 30 top-quality traders inside the hall and19 tailgate traders outside.

"We always stipulate that we want quality jewellery, stones for sale and lapidary supplies at good prices," he said.

"We don't have rubbish, it's all good quality."

Local resident Bob Gleeson will display the local stone uranganite and perfectly formed crystals, known as micro mounts.

Buyers can also snag a bargain at the traders general auction on Saturday from 1.30pm.

There will be free parking on Hughes Rd, major raffle prizes, sausage sizzle and the canteen will be open.

GEM AND MINERAL SHOW