SEASIDE FEED: New cafe opens on the Esplanade

FAMILY AFFAIR: Seaside Cafe Restaurant's team, from left, Lachlan, Robert, Tenecia and Carolyn Brummell.
FAMILY AFFAIR: Seaside Cafe Restaurant's team, from left, Lachlan, Robert, Tenecia and Carolyn Brummell.
Annie Perets
by

RUNNING her own restaurant has been a long-term dream of Carolyn Brummell's, who has worked in the hospitality industry for many years.

And when the doors of Seaside Cafe Restaurant opened to the public for the first time on Boxing Day, the chef said it was everything she had imagined.

"It's very exciting - I didn't sleep much that night,” Mrs Brummell said.

"There was the fear of nobody walking through the door but that didn't happen.”

Located on the corner of Ann St and the Esplanade in Torquay, the town's new eatery is family-run and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The team includes Mrs Brumell's husband Robert and their two children.

"My daughter, who is 16, has done a Certificate III in Hospitality and works front of house,” she said.

"She's the bubbly and smiley one.

"We have also hired a number of seniors and a few juniors.”

A Hervey Bay local of 15 years, Mrs Brumell said she was waiting for the right opportunity to come along to realise her dream.

And the Torquay shop hit the mark.

"We've got a great location, with a beautiful view, and a number of accommodation places around,” she said.

"A fair few people walked in, in the first few days.

Mrs Brummell's speciality is preparing seafood, which is included on the menu.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
