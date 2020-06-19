SEASON IN DOUBT: Fraser Coast League yet to decide

RUGBY LEAGUE: A decision made on Thursday evening by the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League to move forward with a modified 2020 competition may not be set in stone just yet.

Bundaberg Junior Rugby League held the meeting with club presidents, representatives from QRL, BRL, NRL, Referees and School Rugby League all in attendance.

The main focus of the meeting evening was whether or not to go ahead and play rugby league in 2020.

After a lengthy discussion, a decision was reached for a modified 2020 season to proceed.

The Fraser Coast junior rugby league clubs that play in combined competitions with Bundaberg junior rugby league were not part of the meeting and are yet to decide if their clubs will take part in the 2020 season.

Fraser Coast junior rugby league president Toni Worthington said a meeting of the Fraser Coast clubs was to be held Saturday morning at Eskdale Park, Maryborough at 9am.

"The feeling from our clubs is that at present with the current restrictions it is not viable," she said.

Worthington urged caution before making a final decision on the season.

"I am not sure if we will make a final decision at the meeting and we may need to wait until June 30 to see if restrictions are eased further," she said.

The clubs of the Fraser Coast have indicated it may not be financially viable for them to play this season under the current government guidelines.

To keep up to date with the outcome of the Fraser Coast Rugby League meeting, keep an eye on frasercoastchronicle.com.au.