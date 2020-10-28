SEASON WRAP: What whale watch business was like amid COVID

AFTER an uncertain start to the year, whale watching operators in Hervey Bay are breathing a sigh of relief after a relatively successful season.

While final numbers will be down as a result of COVID-19, it's a big step up from April when it was feared boats wouldn't be able to go out at all.

Andrew Ellis from the Pacific Whale Foundation said it was "fantastic compared to what we though it was going to be like".

He said the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus had resulted in a whole new demographic of people visiting the Fraser Coast.

"There were so many people who traditionally go to Fiji or Bali who came to Hervey Bay," he said.

"It's a whole new group who had never experienced the Fraser Coast.

"And they will come back.

"That's a whole new market for us."

Mr Ellis said it was always great to see the whales come every year and see the recovery of their numbers.

"It's something pretty special - not long ago they were on their way to extinction," he said.

Bobbie Hayter from the Spirit of Hervey Bay said visitor numbers had been good given borders between states had been closed for much of the season.

Ms Hayter said phone calls started coming in as soon as restrictions started to be lifted within Queensland.

"Queenslanders came out in force really," she said

"It's been better than we expected.

"In March and April, we didn't know if we would have a whale season."

Ms Hayter said she felt whale numbers had been a little down compared to last year's spectacular season.

"And their behaviour was a little bit different - it was almost like they knew about COVID."

But visitors still loved seeing the huge mammals, Ms Hayter said.

"We still saw plenty of whales."

Social distancing rules, Ms Hayter admitted, did present a challenge for operators.

"But we managed really well in regards to cleanliness," she said.

"It was a bit of extra work for the crew - we had two trips a day and only half and hour turn around between trips."

Looking ahead to next year, she was hoping there would be an international market again, but much remained uncertain.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said the organisation didn't have consolidated numbers in terms of visitors at this stage.

Most operators however had achieved numbers that were better than what was expected.

Mr Simons said the Fraser Coast had become one of the most sought-after drive markets for southeast Queensland.

"Forward bookings for major accommodation and resorts is well above last year and better than most other destinations in the state," he said.