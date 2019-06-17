Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Seaweed farmers sue over Aussie oil spill

by Margaret Scheikowski, AAP
17th Jun 2019 3:56 PM

More than 15,000 Indonesian seaweed farmers have launched a Sydney lawsuit claiming a 2009 oil spill in Northern Australia destroyed their livelihoods.

The class action, led by Daniel Sanda, is against the oil company PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd and relates to the Montara oil spill that resulted in thousands of barrels of oil pouring into the Timor Sea over 70 days.

Opening the case in the Federal Court n Monday, their barrister Julian Sexton SC alleged the company was negligent in failing to safely operate the Montara wellhead and the incident had been foreseeable.

The mixture of the oil and chemical dispersants, used after the spill, led to the solution spreading and destroying the seaweed crop and industry for that year and many years after, he said.

The oil field was located about 250km northwest of the West Australian coast and about 700km from Darwin.

editors picks farming pollution

Top Stories

    THAT'S A WRAP: 177 M'boro Dance Eisteddfod photos

    premium_icon THAT'S A WRAP: 177 M'boro Dance Eisteddfod photos

    News Thousands of dancers have graced the Brolga Theatre stage at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod this year

    • 17th Jun 2019 3:18 PM
    BREAKING: Car smashes into tree at major roundabout

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car smashes into tree at major roundabout

    Breaking The car left the road and gone into a ditch before hitting a tree

    NAMED: Bay woman's accused killer identified

    premium_icon NAMED: Bay woman's accused killer identified

    News The Hervey Bay woman was reported missing by her mother in March

    RED TAPE: Jobs lost as Island business forced to close

    premium_icon RED TAPE: Jobs lost as Island business forced to close

    News The business was forced to shut its doors earlier this year