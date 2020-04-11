Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
News

Second case of COVID-19 for Easter weekend

Cassandra Glover
11th Apr 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARLING Downs Health has reported one new case of coronavirus in Toowoomba today, bringing the region's total to 43.

There have been 34 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Miles, one in Warwick, and one in Chinchilla.

There are currently 22 active cases on the Darling Downs, with 19 recovered cases, and two deaths.

There were nine new cases in Queensland overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

coronavirus toowoomba darling downs health services queensland health service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

        premium_icon HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

        Business The council has joined forces with the Chronicle in a historic jobs campaign

        M’boro churches take Easter online

        premium_icon M’boro churches take Easter online

        News ‘We’ve put a lot of effort into our online presence’

        MP Llew O’Brien’s message for a different kind of Easter

        MP Llew O’Brien’s message for a different kind of Easter

        News Here is MP Llew O’Briens Easter message for the people of Wide Bay.

        Medical masks made at Maaroom

        premium_icon Medical masks made at Maaroom

        News The Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association has made hundreds of medical masks...