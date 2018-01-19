Second channel brings results to Pier fishers

Michele from Hope Island with a solid golden trevally caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

LAST week saw some windy conditions, let's hope things improve as the week goes on.

Working the local reefs was fruitful, along with the estuaries, targeting salmon, flathead, grunter and bread and butter species.

BURRUM RIVER

The Burrum should fire for big whiting this week with the bigger tides, targeting these whiting with live worms will bring results.

If you are after a feed of flathead, try working the flats with some soft plastics.

Further up the system, jacks and salmon can be found in the holes on live baits, along with zerek prawn soft plastics doing well.

LOCAL REEFS

The local reefs have been firing on the building tides, cod, coral trout ,sweetlip, golden trevally and pencil quid have been keeping anglers busy.

The shallow reefs off Gatakers Bay have also turned up a few school of mackerel and grunter.

Fishing with lightly rigged soft plastics over the reefs produced some good catches.

GREAT CATCH: Jodie with a spotted mackerel caught off Moon Point. Contributed

PLATYPUS BAY

Platypus Bay produced a few tunas with mac and longtail tuna feeding on the surface.

Deeper in the water column, pencil squid, trevally, grunter, scarlets and sweetlip can be found and have been taking fresh baits.

SANDY STRAIT

The Sandy Strait produced good whiting, flathead, salmon and grunter on the flats and in the creeks.

Fishing the mangrove edges on the high tide produced some great fish on both the flood and ebb tide.

On the ledges some good cod have been taken, along with sweetlip and blackall.

In the Mary River system, Beaver Rock fired well for salmon with live baits working well.

Salmon can be found right through the system with the deep holes and drains producing some good fish.

Grunter, whiting, pikey bream and flathead can also be found in the Mary system.

URANGAN PIER

The Urangan Pier produced grey mackerel, spotted mackerel, tuna, giant trevally and flathead.

Working the second channel saw the best results on the pelagics.