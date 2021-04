A crash near Bauple has slowed traffic on the Bruce Highway.

A crash near Bauple has slowed traffic on the Bruce Highway.

A car crash near Bauple has slowed traffic on the Bruce Highway.

The incident happened on the northbound lane of highway towards Maryborough and was described by a police spokesman as a simple "nose to tail crash".

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution while on the highway.

It comes after a crash near Tiaro blocked the highway earlier today.