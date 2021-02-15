Menu
Environment

Second crocodile captured, killed in search

by Matt Taylor
15th Feb 2021 11:09 AM
A SECOND crocodile has been captured and euthanised in relation to the investigation of a missing person near Hinchinbrook Island.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed a 3m crocodile was captured and humanely euthanised overnight Sunday as part of their joint investigation with Queensland Police.

It follows the disappearance of well-known Cairns yachtie Andy Heard, who went missing from a small boat on Thursday.

Police search waters off Hinchinbrook Island for the missing man Andy Heard believed to have been taken by a crocodile Picture Supplied
Police search waters off Hinchinbrook Island for the missing man Andy Heard believed to have been taken by a crocodile Picture Supplied


The animal is now with police and a necropsy will be conducted.

The capture of the second crocodile comes after human remains were found inside a 4.2-metre crocodile which is believed to be involved in the death of 69-year-old Andy Heard.

That crocodile was examined by a specialist in Cairns overnight Friday, with human remains being located inside.

matthew.taylor5@news.com.au

