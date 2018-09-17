WATCH: Second fire in same Urangan location

RESIDENTS have expressed frustration after a second fire broke out at a Urangan address just days after a blaze destroyed a greenhouse at the same location.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services trucks and 11 fire fighters attended the unoccupied property in between Southerden and Urangan Streets just after 3pm today.

The fire broke out within 20m of an abandoned home before spreading to a pile of wood and a fence.

Fire controller on scene Luke Young said QFES was originally called to a grass fire however, on arrival, there were large volumes of black smoke.

"There was an old shed and chicken coupe attached to the shed which was well-involved.

"The shed was empty and the fire spread to the surrounding area and impinged on the neighbour's fence and also spread into the next yard.

"The two blocks appear to be unoccupied."

No injuries were reported as crews brought the fire under control by 4pm.

Last Friday, a fire engulfed a greenhouse on the same property which also broke out about 3pm.

Members of the public rushed to help with garden hoses before firies arrived.

Residents of Southerden St, who spoke to the Chronicle today, said they were concerned the fires were deliberately lit and had spread closer to properties this time.

A Queensland police spokesperson said officers attended for traffic control only due to smoke on the road.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and at the time of publication police could not confirm if the two fires were linked or being investigated as suspicious.