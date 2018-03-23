Second fishing store set to open at Urangan Harbour

Fisho’s owner Bane Radosevic said the expansion was in response to demand for boating and tackle items near the boat ramp in Urangan.

Fisho’s owner Bane Radosevic said the expansion was in response to demand for boating and tackle items near the boat ramp in Urangan.

THE owner of Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay is opening a second store at the entrance of the Urangan Boat Harbour just in time for the Easter long weekend.

Fisho's owner Bane Radosevic said the expansion was in response to demand for boating and tackle items near the boat ramp in Urangan.

He said if anglers realised they'd forgotten something when they arrived at the boat ramp, they would be able to call in to Fisho's Boating and Tackle, at 2 Jetty Road, to solve their problem or to grab bait, ice, drinks and whatever else they might require for a fantastic day out on the water.

"We'll be opening at 5am seven days a week to cater for all mad keen fishos wanting to get an early start," Mr Radosevic said.

"Our staff, who are all long-time local fishos themselves, have a wealth of knowledge in both boating and fishing.

"This combined knowledge enables us to offer and provide customers with the best advice and service to help them get out on the water and enjoy their fishing and boating."

He said Fisho's was independently owned and run but also a member of the Bargain Boat Bits Group which gave them access to everything a boatie could want and need.

"We are also able to offer all of our products at affordable prices, helping you stay out on the water for less," Mr Radosevic said.

He said the new shop would stock a great selection of lures, metals, jigs, soft plastics, terminal tackle, lines, rods, reels and accessories.

"We'll also carry a large range of trailer parts and accessories, switches and electrical accessories, pumps and plumbing, fuel hoses and fittings, radios and much more," Mr Radosevic said.

"If we don't have the product you are after we will source or special order it in for you."

Fisho's Boating and Tackle will open on Monday, March 26. It will trade from 5am to 5pm on Monday to Saturday and 5am to noon on Sunday.