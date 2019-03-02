Second-hand dresses a new addition to formal events expo

STANDING amid basketball hoops and soccer goals in a red formal gown, Georgia O'Bree commented on liking the feel of this dress.

In a week's time, flaunting a glamorous dress in the sporting facility won't feel so out of place.

The Hervey Bay PCYC is hosting the 2019 Fraser Coast Weddings and Formal Events Expo, which will feature a range of exhibitors including make-up artists, celebrants and hairdressers.

There will also be a selection of second-hand dresses available to buy at a discounted price, including the dress worn by Ms O'Bree in the photo.

The 20-year-old will be one of the models to work the catwalk at the expo's fashion show.

Expo organiser Tammy Sloan said the event was a great opportunity for Year 12 students to gain inspiration ahead of their big day.

"Any high school students or brides on a budget might find the dress of their dreams out of the pre-loved collection,” Mrs Sloan said.

"We have a designer coming from Brisbane and a lot of her gowns are a one-off, meaning you won't see them anywhere else.”

Industry professionals will give talks offering advice on preparing for a major occasion, be it a wedding or a formal.

The expo will be on 10am-1pm on March 10. Entry is $5. Money raised will go to the PCYC and the many programs run at the Pialba facility.