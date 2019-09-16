Menu
SAVING EYESIGHT: Deborah Smith, Anne Burrows-Jung and Brandon Lee with donated second hand glasses to be reused.
SAVING EYESIGHT: Deborah Smith, Anne Burrows-Jung and Brandon Lee with donated second hand glasses to be reused. Alistair Brightman
Second-hand glasses a sight for sore eyes

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Sep 2019 2:18 PM
WITH thousands suffering from vision problems across the world, Anne Burrows-Jung hopes to collect enough pairs of glasses to stretch from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg.

The co-owner of Specsavers Pialba is collecting old and unwanted prescription glasses as part of the company's mission to restore sight to those in need.

In partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, an eyesight charity drive run by Lions Clubs International, the glasses will be recycled and donated to those with vision problems all over the world.

This year the charity is aiming to collect enough glasses for 500,000 people in need.

In terms of distance, lining up that many glasses on the road would cover the distance from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg.

Ms Burrows-Jung said she'd already lost count of the number of pairs of glasses donated at the Pialba store.

"It feels good to be a part of the campaign because you're not throwing away glasses that someone could make use of, especially in third-world countries,” Ms Burrows-Jung said.

Locals can support the mission for vision by placing their pre-loved glasses and sunglasses into the store's collection box, or handing them to staff.

"There are still many people facing major problems in developing communities around the world, simply because they don't have access to glasses,” Ms Burrows-Jung said.

Over the past 26 years, Lions Recycle for Sight has delivered more than seven million pairs of refurbished glasses to people in need across the world.

