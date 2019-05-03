Second Hervey Bay crash within 10 minutes

A female patient has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition following a two-car crash in Torquay.

A female patient has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition following a two-car crash in Torquay. Matthew Deans

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a stable condition following a two-car crash in Torquay.

Paramedics were called to the crash, on the corner of Honiton St and Colyton St, just after 5pm and assessed the five occupants of the two vehicles.

Emergency Services were also called to the scene of an Eli Waters multi-car crash about 5.10pm.

A police spokesman said a female patient suffering from difficulty breathing and shock was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.