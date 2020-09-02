Second Ipswich nurse tests positive for COVID-19

An Ipswich Hospital health worker has tested positive to coronavirus after her partner – also a nurse – also tested positive this week.

A SECOND nurse at Ipswich Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after her partner also tested positive this week.

Health authorities said the nurse, in her 30s, was already in quarantine when she produced a positive test to the pandemic virus, allaying fears she may have been infectious while on duty at the hospital.

Her partner, a 37-year-old nurse, is suspected to have caught the virus working in the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

The couple, from Deebing Heights, an Ipswich suburb, are believed to form part of a coronavirus cluster of more than two-dozen people linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the Queensland Correctional Services Academy at Wacol.

Queensland on Wednesday recorded two new cases of COVID-19, including a third infection in a student at Staines Memorial College at Redbank Plains. The teenager is understood to have also been in home quarantine when she tested positive.

Her diagnosis follows the positive tests this week of two teenage boys who attend the school. The trio are among just 40 people aged between 10 and 19 in Queensland who have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The latest cases take the number of known infections in the state to 1126. Twenty-eight cases remain active and of those, 16 are in hospital.

Queenslanders continue to turn up at fever clinics in high numbers with 18,151 samples tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Queensland tests for the pandemic coronavirus are closing in on the one million mark with 921,429 samples processed since late January.

More than 91,000 people have been placed into quarantine in Queensland during the pandemic, including 5995 who remain under active quarantine notices.

Six Queenslanders have died from COVID-19, all aged in their 60s or older.

The last Queenslander to have lost his life to the virus was an 83-year-old man who died in Sydney in April after returning from a cruise on the Celebrity Eclipse.

Originally published as Second Ipswich nurse tests positive for COVID-19