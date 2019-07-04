Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime scene investigation after shooting in Goman St Sunnybank Hills. Saturday 22nd June 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)
Crime scene investigation after shooting in Goman St Sunnybank Hills. Saturday 22nd June 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)
Crime

Second man charged, suspect on run after shooting

by Sarah Matthews
4th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND man has been charged in relation to the shooting of two people south of Brisbane last month, with a third suspect on the run.

Police confirmed a 41-year-old man from Pallara was charged yesterday with two counts of being an accessary after the fact to attempted murder in relation to the June 22 shooting.

It comes after another man, Brendon Jones Edward Morrissey, 24, was charged on June 24 with being an accessary after the fact to attempted murder.

A third man, 38-year-old Brendyn Clark, is wanted by police in relation to the shooting, and police have appealed for public assistance to find him.

38-year-old Sunnybank Hills man Brendyn Clark, who may be able to assist police with their investigation. Picture: AAP Image/Queensland Police
38-year-old Sunnybank Hills man Brendyn Clark, who may be able to assist police with their investigation. Picture: AAP Image/Queensland Police


He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with a slim build, short sandy/ginger hair and green eyes.

Morrissey appeared in court on June 24 and was remanded in custody until he next faces court on July 22.

The 41-year-old is due to face court on July 8.

More Stories

Top Stories

    AGED CARE: Residents volunteer to make other lives easier

    premium_icon AGED CARE: Residents volunteer to make other lives easier

    News Blue Care general manager Jane Jackson said six residents had been volunteering to help others at Masters Lodge.

    • 4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    REAL ESTATE: Torquay lake views score top price

    premium_icon REAL ESTATE: Torquay lake views score top price

    News Check out our gallery of the top ten Fraser Coast sales this week

    LANDFILL CHANGES: How the waste levy impacts your hip pocket

    premium_icon LANDFILL CHANGES: How the waste levy impacts your hip pocket

    News Residents are reminded to preference recycling at the Landfill