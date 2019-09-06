Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second person dies in hospital after horror crash

6th Sep 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash near Mullumbimby earlier this week.

About 11.45am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports of a crash.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An 80-year-old man from the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The 80-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man from the west-bound travelling vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently being investigated by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Jury considers sibling rape allegations

    premium_icon Jury considers sibling rape allegations

    Crime A 37-year-old Fraser Coast man is accused of raping his sister at homes in Brisbane and Hervey Bay between 1998 and 2006

    ‘Scary, disgraceful’ move as fire risk looms

    premium_icon ‘Scary, disgraceful’ move as fire risk looms

    News Why has Qld shelved its successful anti-firebug taskforce?

    Qld fire risk at its highest in generations, says chief

    Qld fire risk at its highest in generations, says chief

    News Water-bombing aircraft on standby, “catastrophic” state declared

    Qld adds 10,000 to long-term unemployment queue

    premium_icon Qld adds 10,000 to long-term unemployment queue

    News Darling Downs, Mackay, Gold Coast and outback Queensland worst hit