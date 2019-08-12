Menu
A humpback whale.
A humpback whale. Kevin Hill
Environment

Second shocking beach discovery

Caitlan Charles
by
12th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
ANOTHER shocking discovery has been made on a beach in the region.

A whale has washed up on the rocks at Ball Bay.

A dead whale found washed up at Shelly Beach near Ball Bay.
A dead whale found washed up at Shelly Beach near Ball Bay. Keith Green

It was the second animal washed up on the shore in the region yesterday, with a dead dugong found on a beach in Bowen.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said as humpback whale numbers increased, people were likely to see whales stranded more often.

"If you see a stranded whale, alive or dead, please report it immediately by calling the RSPCA Qld on 1300 ANIMAL and follow the advice of wildlife officers," he said. 

Make sure you include this information when you make a report: 
  • location (GPS coordinates if possible)
  • a description of what is wrong with the animal (e.g. stranded on beach, injuries, entangled in a net, injured)
  • a description of the animal (type of animal-dugong, turtle, whale, dolphin; condition; size and any identifying tags)
  • photos (if available)
  • your contact details.

Mackay Daily Mercury

