Second sinkhole discovered in Bay

HOLEY! The sinkhole at the corner of Cypress St and Margaret St, Urangan on Tuesday.
HOLEY! The sinkhole at the corner of Cypress St and Margaret St, Urangan on Tuesday.
Inge Hansen
A SECOND sinkhole which developed in a suburban Hervey Bay street is being repaired by Fraser Coast Council.

Council workers were alerted to a small sinkhole on Tuesday at the corner of Garden Dr and Howard St, Urangan.

It was reported just hours after another sinkhole developed on Cypress St, Urangan about 1.30pm Tuesday.

The Chronicle understands the Cypress St sinkhole was caused by suction from a stub end of a stormwater pipe.

It has since been repaired.

Traffic control reduced speed on Howard St for the duration of repairs however roads were not closed.

