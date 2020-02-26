Second-string Poms embarrass Aussie hopefuls

Kurtis Patterson of Australia A bats during day four of the cricket tour match between Australia A and the England Lions at the MCG in Melbourne, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

A brave effort from Kurtis Patterson has been in vain after Australia A crashed to a nine-wicket loss to the England Lions in the four-day clash at the MCG.

Patterson's unbeaten 94 off 166 balls at least ensured the Lions would need to bat for a second time in the match.

Australia A posted 271 in their second innings, with the Lions reaching their victory target of 20 with the loss of just one wicket.

Kurtis Patterson was in good touch but the rest of his teammates struggled.

The performance was a big wake-up call to Australia's Test hopefuls, who were outplayed across the four days of the day-night fixture.

Australia A were forced to follow-on after making just 176 in reply to the Lions' 428.

Patterson, who was playing his second game since recovering from a serious quad injury, was happy with his individual performance but disappointed with the loss.

"I found it quite difficult. There were a few divots in the wicket, and I thought they bowled really well," Patterson said.

"I thought they challenged our stumps and challenged our defence really well.

"Kudos to them. I think we were really outplayed there. Probably the better team won the game.

"A bit disappointed in that respect, but it was nice to get some runs."