Second teen charged after woman, 63, kicked in chest

A 16-YEAR-OLD male has been charged after his alleged involvement in an attack on a 63-year-old woman.

On February 27, it was alleged a woman was leaving a senior citizens club on the corner of Totness St and Denman's Camp Rd about 7pm when she was approached by two men.

It was believed one of the men kicked her in the chest and knocked her to the ground.

A 19-year-old man, who was well-known to local police, was found at an Eli Waters address about 10am, February 28.

On March 6, the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery in company with violence.

He appeared before the court earlier this month but will reappear again in May.

The 19-year-old, who was charged with robbery with violence, was released on bail after appearing in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 1.