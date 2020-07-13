Secret commandos, machine guns and rare medals

Gympie trio Graham Cross, Wuzzy Alford and Rod Strahan were among military history enthusiasts from throughout south-east Queensland gather at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum for the annual meeting. Mr Cross said military history at the museum and the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial trail was unique and "very well done".

Gympie trio Graham Cross, Wuzzy Alford and Rod Strahan were among military history enthusiasts from throughout south-east Queensland gather at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum for the annual meeting. Mr Cross said military history at the museum and the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial trail was unique and "very well done".

SECRETIVE commando training on Fraser Island during World War II was described to about 40 military history enthusiasts gathered in Maryborough on Saturday.

Bob Taylor of Hervey Bay, guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Queensland Division of the Military Historical Society of Australia, described the Z Special Unit camp and related anecdotes to society members from throughout southeast Queensland.

The Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum hosted the annual meeting of the Queensland division for the 12th consecutive year.

Museum owner John Meyers said Mr Taylor's address was an excellent account of the Z Force camp on the inland coast of Fraser Island, about two kilometres south of what is now Kingfisher Resort.

A WWII medal group awarded to one of only six Z Force members who took part in both attacks on Japanese shipping in Singapore Harbour was among the memorabilia belonging to members passed around at a "show and tell" segment.

Other memorabilia shown included a collection of bayonets used on rifles by the Australian Army for the past 100 years; an Owen sub machine gun, as used during WWII, Korea, Malaya and Vietnam; and a WWII medal group, which included a rare Polar medal awarded to the uncle of the member who showed it.