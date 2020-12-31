Menu
Dannii Minogue’s controversial exemption to quarantine at a private home caused an internal scramble for authorities behind the scenes.
Health

Documents reveal inside scramble over Minogue quarantine

by Shiloh Payne
31st Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Queensland Health's decision to allow Dannii Minogue to quarantine at home in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a scramble behind the scenes, documents reveal.

On July 14 it was revealed that television star Minogue was granted an exemption by the chief health officer to quarantine at her home on the Gold Coast before filming of The Masked Singer began.

It came as several Queenslanders with serious medical issues were forced to quarantine in hotels and exemptions for funerals were denied.

Dannii Minogue was granted an exemption to quarantine at home in July.
In Right to Information documents, emails sent by Queensland Police show that the exemption caused confusion among authorities.

"This morning the Health Minister confirmed in the media that Ms Danielle Minogue has been granted a 'special exemption' from hotel quarantine and that she is currently in self-quarantine on the Gold Coast," a Detective superintendent said in an email.

"Can Queensland Health please provide information to Task Force Sierra Linnet around that conditions of Ms Minogue's self-quarantine, a copy of the self-quarantine direction, and details about who will be responsible for compliance checking in this regard.

"This responsibility has traditionally rested with Task Force Sierra Linnet where people are in self-quarantine in the community however we are currently unaware of the arrangements made between Q-Health and Ms Minogue."

A Queensland Health spokesperson responded two days later and said the plan would not be shared with Queensland Police due to confidentiality, and Minogue's quarantine was being managed by an independent third party.

Documents also reveal a staff member from the Premier's office wrote to Queensland Health asking how to respond to a large volume of backlash from the public.

