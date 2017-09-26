Secret evening a touch of elegance

IF YOU like surprises, Diner en Blanc is the event for you.

In just a few days, invites will be distributed to members of the exclusive picnic.

It will be the first time a regional town has ever hosted the event.

In order to be invited to Diner en Blanc, which will be held on October 28, a person must be a member of Diner en Blanc or be invited by a current member.

And with more than 1000 people already registered for the event and only 650 tickets available, it's a matter of first in best dressed.

Local organiser, Nikki-Lee Morris said there were a number of requirements on the day including a "white only" dress code and guests needed to bring their own table, chairs and food.

Ms Morris said 13 departure points were located in Hervey Bay and Maryborough where guests would be picked up and driven to the secret location. The location isn't revealed until the day of the event. Diner en Blanc has been held in 80 cities worldwide.