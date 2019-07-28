Secret Fraser Coast event set to be all white on the night

Diner En Blanc will be back for its third year on the Fraser Coast.

Diner En Blanc will be back for its third year on the Fraser Coast. {JOY BUTLER}

FOR the third year in a row, Le Diner en Blanc is returning to the Fraser Coast.

The annual secret event, set to be held on October 12, promises to be another evening of elegance and magic when it takes over an undisclosed public space, with the location to be revealed just minutes before the night starts.

About 1000 foodies, fashion and cultural enthusiasts have taken part in the past two events and about 450 are expected to attend this year's event.

There are three parts to the registration process.

Phase one is for members from the previous year, phase two for people who are referred by past attendees and phase three is for people signed up to the waiting list.

Guests must adhere to a few key rules to maintain the uniqueness of Le Diner en Blanc, including attending rain, hail or shine, maintain the dress code of elegant white attire, a white table setting and champagne or beer only.

Guests cannot bring their own alcohol but can reserve wine or champagne through the Le Diner en Blanc e-store.

However non-alcoholic beverages can be brought to the event.

Guests will meet at an assigned departure location and will be escorted to the event by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.

The checklist for those attending will include a table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.

There will also be a catered picnic basket option which can be reserved through the e-store.

The event will be hosted by Michelle Byrne Nshara Kingston and Councillor Daniel Sanderson.

Cr Sanderson has supported the event since its inception.

To be part of this unique experience, people can sign up now at register.dinerenblanc.com/frasercoast.