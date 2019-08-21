Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

Construction workers putting the final touches on the skate park ahead of its opening date next month.

Blake Antrobus

SECURITY will be beefed up around the new Pialba skate park just weeks before it's due to open.

The $2.6 million makeover of the Pialba Esplanade area will be complete next month but work is being hampered by people breaking in through the construction fences eager to try the new skate bowl.

Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard said staff would be "stepping up patrols” to keep an eye on the Pialba Youth Precinct skate site.

Cr Everard said the area was still a construction site and the risk of injury was still high.

"It's just like Christmas when you're a kid: you've got to wait for the presents to be unwrapped before you can use them,” he said.

"Everyone needs to be mindful it's still a construction site... we don't want anyone on there getting hurt or damaging the park.”

The new skate park is part of a $2.6 million makeover of the Pialba Esplanade area, which includes re-shaping Seafront Oval.

The plans, developed by Fraser Coast Regional Council, include the new skate park and parkour area, refurbishments to the stage and toilets on Seafront Oval and lighting upgrades.

Cr Everard said there was potential to expand if the demand was great enough but he wanted to see people use it before the council started planning anything.

"We're a bit tight on room now, but you never know what's around the corner,” he said.

The Pialba skate park will open next month.