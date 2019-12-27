Security boost a good start for caravan parks

THE advice to “just be more careful” can be incredibly frustrating.

This is especially true when it’s directed at people who already feel like they’re doing everything they can.

Visitors to Fraser Coast caravan parks should not have to constantly worry about locking their belongings away, lest they be stolen by opportunistic thieves.

Seasoned travellers already know what they need to do to keep things safe while on the road.

Yet, according to recent reports, it’s not enough.

It seems dishonest people will always find a way to take off with other people’s possessions.

So the advice to “take responsibility for your things” grates, as it sounds suspiciously like “there’s nothing we can do to fix this problem”.

That’s why news of an increased security presence at Pialba Caravan Park is welcome.

It’s a shame it has come to this but it’s good to see the council taking the issue of caravan park crime seriously.

It would be naive to believe a security guard patrolling at night, even when combined with an expanded CCTV network, will stop crime at the parks.

However, it is a good start and a sign that solutions are in the works.

Security fencing along the roadside entrance to the park seems like a no-brainer as a next step but there are costs and other conditions to be considered.

For now, here’s hoping security patrols make a dent in petty crime.