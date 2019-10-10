Security guard allegedly attacked in nightclub

A SECURITY guard was left vomiting and unconscious after allegedly being punched and kneed in the head at a Surfers Paradise nightclub early Monday morning.

But alleged attacker Jesse William Leslie Donaghy says the police arrested the wrong guy.

The Southport Magistrates Court was told yesterday that Donaghy walked out of the toilet of Elsewhere nightclub just before 1am and straight into a melee between two other people.

Donaghy, 21, was yesterday granted bail for assault occasioning bodily harm. He is yet to enter a plea for the alleged assault.

Jesse Donaghy allegedly attacked the security guard. Picture: Instagram

However, he pleaded guilty to breaching a curfew which was imposed on him as a part of Supreme Court bail conditions for unrelated drugs matters.

Prosecutor Chris Freeman told the court security guard James Paviell was left with soft tissue injuries after the alleged incident on Monday.

Police alleged Mr Paviell was alerted to an incident near the men's bathroom and went to intervene.

"(Mr Paviell) tried to remove him from the area and the defendant turned on the victim, punching and kneeing him in the head," Mr Freeman said.

Other security guards came to Mr Paviell's aid and Donaghy was detained.

Mr Freeman said Mr Paviell managed to move away and began to throw up before falling unconscious.

Donaghy's lawyer Danielle Heable, of Dib & Associates, said it was a case of mistaken identity.

" (Donaghy) exited from the bathroom, there was an altercation going on and a security guard was trying to break up that," she said.

She said it was then that Donaghy was restrained by security.

Ms Heable said Donaghy was injured during the struggle.

Donaghy appeared in court with a visibly swollen black eye.

The court was told Donaghy was on Supreme Court bail for unrelated drug offences. Conditions of that bail include Donaghy be at his Biggera Waters home between 10pm and 5am.

Donaghy has been granted bail. Picture: Instagram

Donaghy admitted he breached that bail by being in the nightclub.

Yesterday, Magistrate Mark Howden granted him bail and said the Supreme Court bail conditions were stringent enough.

Donaghy was also subject to a one-month suspended sentence for failing to appear in court late last year.

Magistrate Howden extended the operational period of that suspended sentence from 12 months to 18 months for breaching bail.

He also fined Donaghy $500 for the bail breach.

The matter will return to court in the coming weeks.