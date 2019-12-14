Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Golf

Security intervenes over sledging of Reed at Presidents Cup

by Jacob Polychronis, Fox Sports
14th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

FOUR Aussie golf fans dressed as Patrick Reed's caddy have had their toy shovels confiscated at Royal Melbourne.

The group was attending day three of the Presidents Cup when the men's outfits attracted the attention of security.

Each member wore white overalls with either "Reed" or "The Excavator" written in black marker on the back, while they each slung a child's set of plastic clubs over their shoulders.

But completing the costume was a plastic spade - a taunt for Reed, who is deeply unpopular with crowds in Melbourne after infringing the rules by moving sand to improve his lie last weekend.

A security guard was apologetic to the group but confiscated the spades.

When asked by foxsports.com.au why they were stolen, a member of the group speculated it was because Reed was "getting upset" with the incessant sledging by Australian fans.

Reed played in all three of the tournament's opening rounds without claiming a win. He's been dropped for Saturday afternoon's foursomes.

More Stories

Show More
patrick reed presidents cup royal melbourne
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'LOOK OUT FOR YOUR MATES': Paramedic's life-saving drug tips

        premium_icon 'LOOK OUT FOR YOUR MATES': Paramedic's life-saving drug tips

        News When simply saying to teens ‘don’t do drugs’ isn’t working, a top paramedic has shared tips on realistically reducing risk

        How the Coast’s drug reality has changed to where it is now

        premium_icon How the Coast’s drug reality has changed to where it is now

        News The faces may change but the problems related to drug abuse haven't

        SNAPSHOT: Expert outlines addiction on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon SNAPSHOT: Expert outlines addiction on the Fraser Coast

        News Alasdair McLay has spent more than 30 years working with addiction

        Council to vote on mandatory rain tanks in new builds report

        premium_icon Council to vote on mandatory rain tanks in new builds report

        News As welcome rain finally fell yesterday evening, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour...