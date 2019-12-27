Security stepped up to combat caravan park crime

Pialba Caravan Park, where a security guard will be stationed every night of the festive season. Photo: Alistair Brightman

SECURITY measures at Pialba Caravan Park have been beefed up for the remainder of the festive season.

Fraser Coast Regional Council’s director of organisational services Keith Parsons said a security guard would be stationed at the popular foreshore venue every night over the Christmas and New Year period.

The announcement comes after the Chronicle investigated a reported spike in crime and petty theft at caravan parks along the Hervey Bay Esplanade in recent weeks.

Several holiday-makers said security measures at the Pialba Caravan Park could be improved, especially fencing along the venue’s roadside frontage.

However, they were also quick to point out that crime at caravan parks is not unique to Hervey Bay and occurs across the country.

Many campers shared a similar sentiment that visitors needed to take responsibility for their valuables.

They said people must ensure their property was either locked away or chained up to avoid becoming a victim of opportunistic crime.

Police said recently that portable fridges, food and drinks were among the items regularly targeted.

Commenting on the decision to station a security guard at Pialba Caravan Park, Mr Parsons said the council wanted everyone staying in the region to have a positive experience.

“Safety and security at caravan parks is of paramount importance to council,” Mr Parsons said.

“Council has a well-established relationship with police to combat crime across the region and we encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or who is a victim of crime to report it to the police.”

Mr Parsons said security guards and a growing CCTV network were used to support the work of police.

“The CCTV systems in beachfront parks have recently been upgraded with more works planned in the future, while a master planning process will examine a range of issues including security measures and fencing,” he said.

Mr Parsons said the work would take some time but he was hopeful a security guard at Pialba would deter opportunistic thieves in the short-term.