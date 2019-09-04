See army band play

The Australian Army Band tours the Fraser Coast in September.

ONE of Australia's finest military bands will perform at Maryborough RSL.

The Australian Army Band Brisbane is touring the Fraser Coast mid-September in aid of Legacy.

The band is the army's regional support band for Southeast Queensland and is based at Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera.

Since its formation in 1949, the band has become known throughout Southeast Queensland, enjoying a wide reputation for its musical excellence and impressive military appearance.

The Australian Army Band Brisbane provides musical support to regal, vice-regal, state and ceremonial activities and itoften appears at significant community events.

To its principal client, the army, the band maintains a capability that enables it to contribute to supporting soldiers in barracks, on operations and on the parade ground.

In its concert format, the band frequently performs for the public, performing a vast variety of musical styles, from traditional military music to contemporary popular music such as jazz and rock.

The band often supports philanthropic initiatives within the community and provides support to arts education through its school support program.

The Australian Army Band Brisbane will perform at Maryborough RSL, Lennox St, at 2pm on Sunday, September 15.

Entry will be $2.